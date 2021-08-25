Marcelinho Carioca is the 3rd eliminated from the reality

Marcelinho From Rio, 49, was the third eliminated from “The Masked Singer Brasil”. Tonight, the former soccer player performed dressed as Coqueiro with the songs “I fell in love with the wrong person”, by Exaltasamba, and “Alma Gêmea”, by Fábio Jr., but lost the musical battles and said goodbye to the R$150,000 prize for the Rede Globo reality show.

After being unmasked, the former football player was moved to tears when he recalled his life trajectory and thanked him for his experience on the program. “I’ve never sung in my life. I didn’t pass a needle. It was an extraordinary thing in my life. I took singing lessons,” he said.

wrong guesses

The big positive point of Marcelinho Carioca’s performances on stage at “The Masked Singer Brasil” is that none of the five jurors got their hunches right about his identity.

Mariana Ximenes took a chance on Lucio Mauro Filho, Edu Sterbitch indicated Paulo Betti, Simone gave his opinion on Rafael Zulu, Tais Araújo spoke on Jonathan Azevedo and Rodrigo Lombardi gave his opinion on Jonathan Haagensen.

battle night

The third night of masked battles of “The Masked Singer Brasil” brought four participants to showcase their musical talent on the stage of Globo’s reality show: Arara, Astronauta, Coqueiro and Girassol.

The four participants face off in two fights. The two least voted perform a third performance and the judges save one, while the other says goodbye to the musical reality show.

Voted the best of the first night of the program, Unicórnio also performed with the song “Lua de Cristal, by Xuxa Meneghel, at the opening of the musical attraction.

I arrived, guys! Unicorn, voted best of the night in the first program, today presents himself without risk of being unmasked. And what perfection this version of “Crystal Moon”, right? #TheMaskedSingerBR pic.twitter.com/4SQ8FhCLMv — The Masked Singer Brasil (@MaskedSingerBR) August 25, 2021

Girassol and Coqueiro opened the night of presentations. The character Girassol sang “Haja Amor”, by Luiz Caldas, while Coqueiro performed with the song “Eu me in love with the erroneous person”, by Exaltasamba.

In the audience’s preference, Girassol won the fight with 74% of the votes and put Coqueiro to fight for survival in the program in the repechage.

Arara and Astronauta then performed on the stage of Rede Globo’s attraction. Arara brought the song “Beleza Rara” by Ivete Sangalo. The Astronaut, in turn, sang “Rocket Man”, by Elton John.

Arara won the fight and went on to the next phase of “The Masked Singer Brasil” with 62% of the votes.

In the repechage, Coqueiro returned to the stage to sing the song “Alma Gêmea”, by Fábio Jr. Astronauta showed all his musical talent with “A Lua e Eu”, by Cassiano.

After discussion by the judges, Astronaut was saved to follow in “The Masked Singer Brasil”. Coqueiro, on the other hand, was unmasked and Brazil discovered that he was the former soccer player Marcelinho Carioca.

‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: meet the 12 participants