Marcelo Adnet and Teresa Cristina play samba in honor of Paulo Gustavo

the comedian Marcelo Adnet published this Tuesday (24), on his Instagram, a video with a samba-plot he composed, in partnership with the singer Teresa Cristina and eight other musicians, in honor of the actor Paulo Gustavo, killed in May, victim of Covid-19, at 42 years old.

Samba competes to be the official song of the samba school Saint Clement, at the Rio Carnival, in 2022. Adnet had already won the competition for the 2020 fashion show. In addition, the comedian also composed a samba for the Faithful Hawks, which also competes for the 2021 Carnival, but in São Paulo.

“Bravo, Paulo Gustavo! Our tribute to the eternal genius of comedy and affection”, says Adnet, who explains some of the references he decided to include in the composition.

“The samba starts with Dona Dea, mother of mothers, dedicating all the affection to her son who responds in the middle chorus so that she can shake her gurufim – a party promoted by the samba dancers 90 days after the departure of a loved one. The prayer of St. Francis “where there is hatred, I may bring love” that Paulo has always loved, is here adapted for him – the man who brings hope to the empty pot, filling Brazil with joy”, explains Adnet.

If the schedule for Carnival 2022 does not change as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, São Clemente must parade in Sapucaí on February 27, 2022, a Sunday, at 1 am.

Check out the comedian’s publication below.

