Marvel Future Revolution is released for Android and iPhone; see test | Action games

Marvel Future Revoution is the newest game with famous comic and movie superheroes. Developed by Netmarble, the game is a free-to-play action RPG and is available for download on Android and iPhone (iOS). In it, the player is part of SHIELD’s Omega Squad and can control heroes such as Iron Man and Captain America. O TechAll tested the game before its official release and shows its first impressions below.

Marvel Future Revolution is a new free mobile game that hits the market in August — Photo: Disclosure/Marvel

A new adventure with the most famous heroes on the planet

Marvel Future Revolution offers players the opportunity to control some of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. Fans of the company’s latest films can choose from such famous figures as Iron Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Star-Lord and, of course, Captain America.

The game’s story has the heroes trying to prevent an alternate world from being destroyed by nuclear bombs. With Vision sacrificing itself to save everyone, a union of different alternate lands takes place and the SHIELD group decides to create a team, the Omega Squad, to help defend the place from threats.

Players are then part of the Squad and can select one of the heroes — or their variants — as a controllable character. From there, you can complete quests to advance the narrative or help certain NPCs. All reward players with items and experiences to increase their level.

Choose a Marvel hero and set off on a new adventure to save the worlds — Photo: Reproduction/Erick Figueiredo

Marvel Future Revolution has a very simple and intuitive gameplay. Players control only one character and all actions are performed by touching the screen. A big button located in the lower right corner of the screen serves to perform normal attacks, while smaller ones located around it activate the different abilities of the heroes.

In addition to the player himself being able to control his hero, it is also possible to activate an automatic battle mode, with the title’s artificial intelligence taking control of the actions. Quite common in other games developed for mobile phones, the option works very well.

The combat system is simple and very intuitive — Photo: Reproduction/Erick Figueiredo

In Marvel Future Revolution, the player must face traditional enemies like soldiers, robots and animals. Besides them, at the end of each stage the player must face a boss. Such opponents are traditional villains from the company’s comics and movies, in addition some have new appearances and powers thanks to the game’s narrative.

The title’s RPG elements are available in the form of new costumes for heroes, which grant an increase in attributes and special abilities. It is also possible to equip certain upgrade “cards” to grant bonuses when dealing with certain categories of enemies.

Leveling up, in addition to increasing characters’ attributes, also unlocks new abilities that they can use during clashes. In addition to them, it is also possible to gradually fill a special attack that causes a lot of damage to opponents.

Presentation worthy of a Marvel work

The character models are beautiful and well recreated on the mobile screen — Photo: Reproduction/Erick Figueiredo

Marvel Future Revolution presents beautiful graphics for a mobile game, with nice 3D models for the characters and simple scenarios. Each hero’s visuals are based on their most recent comic book appearance and it’s possible to unlock some more classic ones as you play.

The game offers players the option to customize the experience to their liking, reducing visual effects and graphics to work without too many problems. However, even with low graphics quality, the game is still pretty by the standards presented on the platform.

Marvel Future Revolution also has cutscenes that explain the story, presented as if the player were watching a company movie. However, the developer added quick time events during such scenes, so players need to click on the screen while dialogs are presented. In this way, it is necessary to remain connected to history.

The sound part of the game was also well worked by the developer. Each character’s attack has its unique sound, and the background noises are very well matched with the action presented. The biggest surprise is the dubbing of the title, which uses the official characters of the characters in the game universe.

The adventure is worthy of one of the company's films — Photo: Reproduction/Erick Figueiredo

Marvel Future Revolution is a really cool experience for lovers of Marvel heroes. The game is beautiful and offers interesting graphics for a mobile game. The characters’ looks are an example of this. Their combat is fun and really helps to differentiate each hero, making him unique.