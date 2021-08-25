Mask use leads to a 99% drop in measles cases in the state of SP – 08/24/2021 – Balance and Health

Sanitary measures taken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic led to a 99% drop in measles cases in the state of São Paulo. Until August 10 this year there were 5 cases against 772 in the same period of 2020.

The data are from the State Department of Health. Although the vaccine is the best way to prevent the disease, the brutal reduction in cases this year is mainly attributed to the use of masks, social distancing and the encouragement of hand hygiene . The measles virus is transmitted through the respiratory route.

The five cases of the disease, registered in São Bernardo do Campo, Campinas, Americana, Altinópolis and São Paulo, occurred in children up to nine years old. None of them had a complete vaccination schedule and had a history of comorbidities. There were no deaths.

​Last year, of the total of 883 cases, 40% were in children under nine years of age. The only recorded death was also in this age group.

In 2019, the state of São Paulo experienced the height of the measles epidemic, with a total of 17,976 cases and 18 deaths. People up to 29 years old accounted for 80% of those infected and 61% of deaths.

According to Helena Sato, a doctor from the department’s immunization division, despite the reduction in cases this year, there is still concern about the drop in the rate of vaccination against this disease and other children’s diseases that had already been happening before the health crisis. In 2020, the rates plummeted even further, increasing the risk of new outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Analysis of data from the Ministry of Health until April showed that less than half of Brazilian municipalities had reached the target established by the PNI (National Immunization Plan) for nine vaccines, including those that protect against hepatitis, polio, tuberculosis and measles.

Last year, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the state of São Paulo registered 85.2% of measles vaccination coverage in children aged up to 12 months, the recommended period for the correct closing of the vaccination cycle.

It was the worst immunization rate against the disease in years. In 2019, the state reached 91.8%, in 2018, 91.5% and 2017, 86.7%. The coverage goal is 95%.

Sato says that, although the use of masks and other health measures have shown a positive impact on the prevention of measles and other respiratory diseases, it is essential that parents keep their children’s vaccination schedule up to date.

“The virus is still circulating around, we cannot let our guard down. If we leave it for later, the recovery of vaccination coverage becomes more difficult because people who are susceptible to the disease are accumulating.”

Measles infection occurs through droplets of saliva with virus particles dispersed in aerosol, which favors transmission. Each infected can transmit to up to 18 people.

In addition to being highly transmissible, measles can progress to severe cases and cause serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis and death. The infected person may have a cough, runny nose, swollen eyes, sore throat, fever, and reddened patches of skin.

The MMR vaccine (first dose) prevents measles, mumps and rubella. The tetraviral is applied afterwards (working as a second dose), and it also prevents chickenpox. Both are part of the routine calendar, and are available at vaccination posts throughout the year.

According to Sato, there is a great effort by health professionals to recover vaccine coverage, with several safety protocols to avoid queues and crowding at health posts.

In the pandemic, many people were afraid to go to a UBS (Basic Health Unit), due to the risk of contracting the virus. But not only that.

Specialists also attribute the drop in coverage of childhood vaccines to factors such as the lack of massive campaigns on the importance of taking vaccines, training of vaccinators, in addition to the lack of flexibility in the hours of health posts.

There is still no consolidated data on immunization against measles in the state this year, but Helena Sato believes that gradually the population is returning to attending health services and seeking vaccination.

However, the immunization against the flu virus (influenza), which began on April 12 and ended on April 16, shows that the situation is still far from ideal. The goal was to reach 90% of the target audience and only reached 64.6%, even with several extensions of the campaign.