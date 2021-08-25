Matrix 4 has official title and trailer description revealed

Keanu Reeves is back

The movie that will bring the franchise back matrix has just won its official title during the cinemacon. The film is called The Matrix: Resurrections (Matrix: Resurrections in free translation).

The long awaited sequel to Matrix has the return of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, and is slated to hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22 in the United States.

THE Warner Bros. unveiled the trailer for the film at the event in Las Vegas, where movie theater owners from across the country gathered to find out about upcoming big releases.

According to attendees at the event, the trailer featured scenes with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who reprise their roles from Neo and trinity. In the preview, Neo is now using the name Thomas and apparently doesn’t remember anything about the events from the previous movies.

Neil Patrick Harris plays Neos therapist and in a brief scene from a therapy session, Neo says: “I had dreams that don’t seem like dreams. I’m crazy?”. Soon, we see Trinity and Neo meeting, but they don’t seem to know each other, although Trinity asks Neo “We have already met?”.

At a certain point in the trailer, the character of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II offers Neo a red and a blue pill. And then a blue-haired young woman leads Neo through a mirror, showing him the Matrix.

This is just a little of what could be seen in the trailer for Matrix 4, but it shouldn’t be long before the preview is officially released on the internet. The movie is run by Lana Wachowski.

