Matrix 4 Resurrections: See trailer description

Matrix 4 will be called The Matrix Resurrections. The official subtitle of the fourth film in the franchise (in Portuguese, “Resurrections”) was revealed this Tuesday (24), during a panel by Warner Bros. at CinemaCon — the same event that saw the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home and the Uncharted movie.

The subtitle Resurrections of Matrix 4, it is worth remembering, had already been leaked before. In addition to the official name, the first trailer for the film was revealed during CinemaCon. Check the description below (via Deadline):

Description of the first trailer for Matrix 4: Resurrections

At the beginning of the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, Neil Patrick Harris’ character talks to Neo (Keanu Reeves). We are in the near future in San Francisco, USA. Our Chosen One seems to be trapped again in a peaceful world, just as in the first Matrix movie (1999). He doesn’t understand what’s going on.

“Am I crazy?” Neo asks. Harris’ character, apparently a therapist, retorts, “We don’t use that word around here.”

Neo then meets Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a cafe; she asks, “Have we met before?.”

We see blue pills being spilled into a sink to Jefferson Airplane’s song “White Rabbit”. In the sequence, a distorted image in the mirror shows an aging Neo. A young Morpheus appears and says “it’s time to fly”, and hands him a red pill.

Before the end, there is still time for a sequence of a lot of karate, jumping in the air and Neo controlling a missile with telekinesis.

Returns of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, plus new cast names

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return in The Matrix 4 in the roles of Neo and Trinity, respectively. Also returning are actors Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In addition to familiar names, the cast includes newcomers such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff.

Laurence Fishburne doesn’t come back as Morpheus

On the other hand, actor Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original Matrix trilogy, will not reprise the role in The Matrix 4.

In a recent interview, Fishburne said he didn’t know why he was left out: “You’ll have to ask Lana Wachowski.”

Lawrence Fishburne’s Morpheus is “confirmed absence” in Matrix 4. Image: Warner Bros./Courtesy

When does Matrix 4 debut?

If not delayed, Matrix 4 (or The Matrix Resurrections) will hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

