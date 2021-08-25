Matrix 4 wins official title and features trailer at event

Matrix 4 had the title made official at CinemaCon, in addition to the trailer presented. The film with Keanu Reeves will be called The Matrix: Resurrections (which translates as The Matrix: Resurrections).

The title seems to fit well with the franchise’s story. After all, Neo and other important characters supposedly die at the end of the trilogy.

Journalist Aaron Couch, who revealed the title, also described part of the featured trailer. The preview starts with Keanu Reeves’ Neo in a therapy session.

The protagonist doesn’t remember anything from the Matrix trilogy. Afterwards, Neo finds Trinity, also without remembering who she is.

As Matrix 4 arrives later in 2021, the trailer is soon to be revealed to the public.

Matrix 4 should arrive in December

Details about the plot of Matrix 4 have not been offered for the time being.

What is known is that the film will not be a prelude to the previous ones, something that was confirmed by Keanu Reeves himself.

The Matrix 4 cast includes Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie-Anne Moss, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the directors of the original trilogy. The screenplay is by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Matrix 4, titled The Matrix: Resurrections, is set to premiere on December 22, 2021.