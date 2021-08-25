Matrix 4 wins official title and has trailer shown at event; see description

During the CinemaCon, event that took place in Las Vegas, the panel of Warner brought a lot of news about Matrix 4, including a trailer and its official title.

The video has not yet been made available online, but the first descriptions of the scenes released promise a kind of restart for the story of Neo the Chosen One, played again by Keanu Reeves.

The fourth film, which will only feature Lana Wachowski in the direction, comes with the title of The Matrix: Resurrections.

In the trailer shown to a limited audience at the event, Neo appears with a look close to Reeves in John Wick, and apparently, forgot the whole story of the original trilogy. At least initially, as the next few scenes reveal.

The protagonist must find a younger version of Morpheus, probably a new character, besides having the reunion with his beloved trinity in a cafe.

The two look at each other and wonder if they’ve never seen each other before. The trailer also features action scenes which, according to reports, do justice to the original Matrix trilogy.

Do you know that EiNerd reader has exclusive discounts and free shipping on the first purchase of comics, books and ANY product purchased on the Amazon website? To guarantee, just make the purchase by clicking here.

About Matrix

In 1999, the Wachowski sisters delivered a movie that had everything to be more of a generic fiction, but it ended up changing the direction of cinema modern. matrix is still considered a work of art, mainly in terms of aesthetic and in the field of special effects, but also in its conception as a story.

In the movie, Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) lives a double life. During the day he is a common worker, but the night is a hacker known as Neo. Like a modern version of Alice in Wonderland, he sees his life drain down the drain as he discovers a truth much greater than himself and anything: we live in a computer simulation.

In addition to Keanu Reeves, the cast featured Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, Carrie-Anne Moss as trinity, Joe Pantoliano as Cypher, Marcus Chong as tank, Anthony Ray Parker as Dozer, Julian Arahanga as Apoc, Matt Doran as Mouse, Belinda McClory as Switch, Gloria Foster as the oracle, Paul Goddard as the agent brown, Robert Taylor as the agent jones and Hugo Weaving as the terrible Agent Smith.

The film had two sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003. Lana Wachowski He is currently working on the fourth film in the franchise, which will see Reeves and Moss return respectively as Neo and trinity.

Hey geek, be sure to check it out:



Want to submit a list or article? (You can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!