Mauricio Souza, from the volleyball team, visits Jair Bolsonaro and celebrates: ‘Amazing day’

Known for being a supporter of the President of the Republic, the athlete also gave a national team shirt to Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro

Reproduction/Instagram/@mauriciosouza17 Mauricio Souza, from the volleyball team, visited Jair Bolsonaro



Mauricio Souza, fourth placed in the Tokyo Olympics with the Brazilian volleyball team, visited this Tuesday, 24, Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, in Brasilia. Known for being a supporter of the President of the Republic, the athlete used his Instagram account to register the moment. On the social network, the central also made fun of the MBL and exhibited the moment he gave a Brazil shirt to the deputy. In the caption of the photo, the son of the Chief Executive still joked, saying that the shirt number 13, of the central, “is not a monopoly of the PT”. The meeting, which took place at the Palácio do Planalto, did not have the use of a mask against Covid-19 and was also not on the agenda of the Chief Executive.

“I visited the president, Eduardo. It was a sensational day, historic for my life. It sure was a watershed, my mind is totally different. They only reinforced what I thought of them. They are people like us. The humility, the affection for employees and everyone is impressive. I’m very happy”, said Mauricio Souza who, although he was part of the team’s campaign at Tokyo-2020, was not called up by coach Renan Dal Zotto for the men’s South American Championship, which starts on September 1st and has Brazil as one of the favourites.