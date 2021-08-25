MC Poze rebuts criticism for his 17-year-old girlfriend’s third pregnancy: ‘Father is happy’

Funk player MC Poze do Rodo, 20, was among the most talked about topics on social networks this Monday when he announced that his girlfriend, influencer Vivianne Noronha, 17, is pregnant with the couple’s third child. The two are already parents of a 2 year and 3 month old girl and an 8 month old boy.

Upon learning of the repercussions on the current pregnancy and the negative comments made by internet users on the subject, the funkeiro used the stories to say that he is very happy with the arrival of his third child, who will be a girl.

“I’m happy for c#$%¨*, [email protected]#$. This Twitter’s negative energy goes far from my life. Dad is happy for c$%¨&$”, he countered.

Poze also sent a message to Camilla and Lucas, after the ex-BBB made a Twitter post about teenage pregnancy, without naming anyone. “I, at 26, am still afraid of getting pregnant in my teens. What about you?” Camilla wrote.

“There are people who think they’re an artist, they’re talking cute. If you catch me p#$% and it’s great… Guys who were at ‘BBB’, are talking cute, by the time I get pissed off, you’ll see… It’s going to annoy me, I’ll start by marking it here,” countered Poze in the stories, quite irritated (watch below).

Camilla denies indirect

Soon after Poze’s outburst, Camilla de Lucas used social media to deny that she had posted a hint to the couple.

“I made a post talking about me, from a conversation I had with my boyfriend and people are linking to Poze and his pregnant wife. Stop spreading false news and untruths. I texted him and his wife to explain the chaos that the internet causes. People, that’s enough!”, wrote the ex-BBB on Twitter, explaining the post that generated the confusion.

Poze’s girlfriend also used social media to talk about her pregnancy and counter the nasty comments.

“Life is full of surprises, and God is once again giving me one of the most magnificent moments a woman can have. Being a mother. Even in a world full of mean people, we will be love, because that’s what I’m made of and that’s just what we have to offer,” she posted.

In May of last year, MC Poze made a 1 year old birthday bash for his daughter Julia, in Recreio, in the West Zone of Rio. Their second child was born at the end of 2020.

The funkeiro is the author of the hit “Tô flying alto”, funk much sung by Flamengo players, he is from the Rodo community, in Santa Cruz, Rio, but today he lives with his wife and children in a mansion in Recreio.

