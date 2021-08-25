Megan Thee Stallion reveals remix with BTS when accusing record label of sabotage

Megan Thee Stallion is experiencing some issues with its current record label. It’s that according to the “TMZ”, the label would be making it difficult to release their new song, in a remix of “Butter”, like BTS, and to resolve the issue, she is going to court. A frill!

According to documents obtained by the US site, Megan claims that the 1501 Certified Entertainment label, to which she belongs, along with Carl Crawford, her boss, are doing everything to prevent her from releasing a new song with K- Most famous pop on the planet.