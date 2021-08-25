Megan Thee Stallion reveals remix with BTS when accusing record label of sabotage

Megan Thee Stallion is experiencing some issues with its current record label. It’s that according to the “TMZ”, the label would be making it difficult to release their new song, in a remix of “Butter”, like BTS, and to resolve the issue, she is going to court. A frill!
According to documents obtained by the US site, Megan claims that the 1501 Certified Entertainment label, to which she belongs, along with Carl Crawford, her boss, are doing everything to prevent her from releasing a new song with K- Most famous pop on the planet.
According to her, these statements are just a cover and that deep down the label is trying to get her to pay them for the rights to the release. And this is not the first time the rapper has been in this situation. TMZ says she is upset about the contract she signed with the label. Last year she accused the record company to stop her from releasing new songs.