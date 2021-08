Megan Thee Stallion reveals remix with BTS when accusing record label of sabotage

Meg believes that, if released, “Butter” will help expand her fan base to the four corners of the world, thanks to the huge success that BTS represents in the pop music industry. Also according to the site, Megan claims that 1501 told her that they don’t believe the music would be good for her career – but she goes head-to-head with that decision.

According to her, these statements are just a cover and that deep down the label is trying to get her to pay them for the rights to the release. And this is not the first time the rapper has been in this situation. TMZ says she is upset about the contract she signed with the label. Last year she accused the record company to stop her from releasing new songs.