Megan Thee Stallion reveals remix with BTS when accusing record label of sabotage

Megan Thee Stallion is experiencing some issues with its current record label. It’s that according to the “TMZ”, the label would be making it difficult to release their new song, in a remix of “Butter”, like BTS, and to resolve the issue, she is going to court. A frill!

According to documents obtained by the US site, Megan claims that the 1501 Certified Entertainment label, to which she belongs, along with Carl Crawford, her boss, are doing everything to prevent her from releasing a new song with K- Most famous pop on the planet.

Megan Thee Stallion is among the most nominated artists at the BET Awards (Photo: Adrienne Raquel / GQ)
In the documents, the star that divides vocals into “WAP”, beside Card B, says she is the featured artist in a remix of “Butter,” which has been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for months, saying the track should come out this Friday (27), unless her label is able to block it. there.

Meg believes that, if released, “Butter” will help expand her fan base to the four corners of the world, thanks to the huge success that BTS represents in the pop music industry. Also according to the site, Megan claims that 1501 told her that they don’t believe the music would be good for her career – but she goes head-to-head with that decision.

BTS
Photo: HYBE LABELS

According to her, these statements are just a cover and that deep down the label is trying to get her to pay them for the rights to the release. And this is not the first time the rapper has been in this situation. TMZ says she is upset about the contract she signed with the label. Last year she accused the record company to stop her from releasing new songs.

With the unfolding, the rapper ended getting an order of court to ban 1501 and Crawford from blocking the release of their new song. She says now that they are violating that order. In the documents, he claims that the office is putting up obstacles to stifle his art and harm his career, so he asks for judicial intervention to launch the hit within the deadline.

Megan Thee Stallion is among the most nominated artists at the BET Awards (Photo: Publicity)

