Mercado makes his debut for Inter, but suffers in the marking and saves himself from expulsion in Vila Belmiro | International

A novelty in Inter’s lineup, Gabriel Mercado had a star and showed opportunism by scoring the first goal with his Colorado shirt. However, he failed in defense and was almost sent off in a 2-2 draw with Santos.

In the evaluation of Diego Aguirre, the oscillating debut in the draw at Vila Belmiro was due to the lack of game rhythm, but the coach bets on evolution as the matches go by. The Argentine has not played since April 6, when he entered the field for Al-Rayyan, from Qatar.

– Gabi played from the right, a position she knows well. It had been a while since I played. In the beginning, it will suffer a little. But it will improve game by game – the coach bets.

+ Aguirre values ​​delivery in the village

The Argentine was chosen by the coach to replace compatriot Renzo Saravia, who underwent arthroscopy in his right knee and will be out of action for up to a month. Aguirre’s trusted man, the 34-year-old player, who prefers to play in the defense, was committed to giving more solidity to the defensive system.

Mercado took the field and proved to have a star. With seven minutes on the field for the new club, he took the shot to Rodrigo Dourado’s area and, free, appeared as a center forward to displace João Paulo and open the scoring for the Gauchos.

The acting, however, had its first failure shortly thereafter. At 16, he delivered at the foot of Marcos Leonardo, who advanced in the area, but kicked it out. Luck embraced hermano once more.

1 goal

1 completion

1 committed fault

1 yellow card

21 passes right

7 wrong passes

Only the defender did not improve the performance. Worse. In the goal of the comeback of Santos, it ended up bent by Lucas Braga, who crossed the head of Madson. The lack of rhythm also had the added fatigue.

At 9 min of the 2nd half – Gabriel Mercado’s yellow card from Internacional against Santos

At nine minutes into the second half, luck returned to smile for the Argentine. Mercado hit Marcos Leonardo with the cleats on his boot and got the yellow card. The VAR requested that Wagner Magalhães review the bid. After going to the video, however, the referee upheld the field decision.

The 25 shirt resisted another 12 minutes before giving way to Paolo Guerrero for Inter to seek a draw, which would come at 42 with Yuri Alberto.