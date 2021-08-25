MG: Psychologist found dead inside car would have gone out pedaling, says husband

The husband of psychologist Marilda Matias Ferreira dos Santos, 37, said that his wife had gone out riding a bicycle the day before she was found dead inside the trunk of a car in her garage, in Pouso Alegre (MG) . Information is from G1.

According to the testimony of the 62-year-old man, he was working on a farm in Careaçu (MG), on Saturday (21) when he received a message from Marilda warning that he was going to cycle. The woman was found inside the car on Sunday (22) with her hands and feet tied, wearing a cycling suit and helmet.

The husband, who is a veterinarian, said that when he got home he didn’t find his wife, but he thought she would still be on the bike ride. Later, as the woman had not shown up, the husband said that he started looking for her at the hospital and the police station.

On Sunday morning, he found the victim’s body in the trunk and called the police. According to investigations, the psychologist’s body had no signs of violence.

The house where the couple lived also had no signs of burglary. Images from street security cameras should be analyzed. After giving a statement and handing over the cell phone to the police, the husband was released. Investigations are still ongoing and so far the police have no suspects.

