MicroStrategy buys more Bitcoin and total investment approaches $3 billion

MicroStrategy announced the purchase of more Bitcoin and now the company’s total investment in digital currency is approaching $3 billion.

The Nasdaq-listed company recently announced second-quarter results, which caused some investors some concern. That’s because the Bitcoin buy position in that period ended up closing at a loss, despite the long-term gain.

However, CEO Michael Saylor continues to believe in the potential for long-term adoption of Bitcoin. In July, he even claimed that the cryptocurrency is expected to last 3950 years, saying that people must believe what has been done safely.

MicroStrategy accumulates more Bitcoin as equity and approaches US$ 3 billion

In a document filed with the SEC, MicroStrategy announced that it had purchased an additional 3,907 bitcoins, which cost US$177 million in the market.

The new acquisition had an average price of $45,294 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses. With the new acquisition, the company now owns nearly 110,000 BTCs, worth around $3 billion.

“As of August 23, 2021, MicroStrategy holds approximately 108,992 bitcoins that were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $2.918 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $26,769 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses.”

The new acquisition reinforces MicroStrategy’s long-term strategy of accumulating Bitcoin whenever possible. The company’s average purchase price rose to US$ 26 thousand, but it remains far from the current market quotation on this Tuesday (24), of US$ 48,500.00.

The money for the new acquisition of the company was obtained through the sale of shares, entered into in accordance with US law.

Where are MicroStrategy Bitcoins stored?

With nearly 110,000 Bitcoins in his possession, many investors may worry where the coins already purchased by the company are.

However, in an interview last August 19th, Michael Saylor explained that his Bitcoin purchase and custody strategy is done with great care to avoid problems.

Thus, he does not lend his Bitcoin to anyone, like DeFi, for example, as the counterparty risk is very high. In addition, the regulatory issue of these market options is still nebulous, a process that further distances him from the idea.

Thus, MicroStrategy’s strategy basically consists of accumulating Bitcoin, with the purchase being made directly by them and the custody as well.

Saylor said he doesn’t expect to be right most of the time about investing in markets, but believes he should always have more currencies, reaffirming that he believes in the future of Bitcoin.

It is worth noting that MicroStrategy’s shares gained strong momentum after the purchase of Bitcoin, surpassing in valuation until the cryptocurrency. At this point, Michael recalled that cryptocurrency had put the company on investors’ radar, declaring that “they’ve heard of us now.”