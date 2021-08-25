Minas Gerais Agency | Connection Escola 2.0 receives improvements and students and teachers must update the app

The Minas Gerais State Department of Education (SEE/MG) promoted improvements in Conexão Escola 2.0 and, so that students and teachers can access the news, it will be necessary to update the application. To do this, simply access the Google Play Store and click on the “Update” button. These changes are part of an app improvement schedule, aiming to meet the demands of the network.

Among the changes is the application’s security update. A correction was also made to the synchronization time between the app and Google Classroom. Another novelty is that, from now on, Google Meet will be allowed to open, via Conexão Escola 2.0, with data sponsored by the Government of Minas Gerais. With this update, students will be able to take live classes through the platform, without spending their data package.

Jamboard, Docs, Spreadsheets and Google Slides, which are tools of Google for Education, are also sponsored.

Tool

The School Connection 2.0 is one of the tools of the Non-Attendance Study Regime, implemented by SEE/MG. It can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and counts on state-sponsored navigation for use of the features. For this, the user simply has the mobile data connected, even without credits for use, as they will not be charged by the operator.

Students and teachers can also use the app from their computer, by clicking on the Connection School 2.0 tab on the estudeemcasa.educacao.mg.gov.br website.

hybrid teaching

It is important to remember that all the tools of the Presence Study Regime continue to be used normally in the hybrid teaching model. In school units that have already resumed face-to-face activities, the service is alternated between a face-to-face week and a remote week.