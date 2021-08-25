More money coming. ESPN live information

@tbendassolli
on 08/24/2021 at 9:56 PM
The truth is that, no matter how good some journalists are, no one will ever really know what goes on behind the scenes at the club.
I say this because, while there are journalists questioning ‘where does the money to hire come from’, there is an entire team working to increase revenues and reduce expenses.
@ticotimao10
on 08/24/2021 at 9:53 pm
I don’t want to get carried away, but usually this news comes when the team loses, which is not the case, we live in the best moment of the Sylvinho era. Hopefully, the team needs to get back on track again.
@Mr.
on 08/24/2021 at 9:14 pm
But what’s new?
NOT SAID ANYTHING AGAIN!
Corinthians have a time of grace.
And then he had paid 38 million installments.
But 15 million comes from Naming Rights.
From Corinthians only 23 million comes out.
So, this is not new!
@phil.dutra
on 08/24/2021 at 20:54
Man, Corinthians will start paying the new installments of the new agreement in November 2022, until then, 100% of Arena’s income will be ours.
This new money has nothing to do with Caixa.
@dan1910
on 08/24/2021 at 20:54
In fact the information is wrong! He said that Corinthians would have a 2-year grace period and after these 2 years they would have 70%.
@robson.gualda
on 08/24/2021 at 8:45 PM
@luiz.araujo6
on 08/24/2021 at 20:26
And Rosenberg defecated through his mouth that the arena would gross 150 million a year.
@rodrigo.ramos36
on 08/24/2021 at 20:20
1.37:15
Minute of the speaking part a.
@nelson.filomeno.da.1
on 08/24/2021 at 20:10
Joo Guilherme an asshole, the sick flamengu player loses his senses. I never liked your comments. It’s hard to put up with when I broadcast Flamengo’s games. It’s hard to put up with. This patient.