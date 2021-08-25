More than 5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines applied worldwide

More than 5 billion doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been administered around the world, according to an AFP count until this Tuesday (24) at 11:30 am (GMT), based on official sources.

It took 26 days to administer 1 billion vaccines, from 4 billion to 5 billion doses, an injection rate similar to that seen in 3 billion and 4 billion (which took 30 and 26 days, respectively).

On the other hand, it took 140 days to inject the first billion doses.

China continues to represent four out of every ten injections given in the world, with a total of 1.96 billion doses. India (589 million) and the United States (363 million) complete the podium in absolute figures.

But for every 100 inhabitants, the UAE tops the list with 179 doses, and approaching 75% of its population is fully vaccinated.

They are followed by Uruguay, with 154 doses per 100 inhabitants and 70% of its population with the complete vaccine scheme. Then come Israel (149), Qatar (148), Singapore (147), Bahrain (144), Denmark (143), Chile (140), Canada (139), Portugal and Belgium (138), mainland China (136), Spain (134), Ireland (133) and the United Kingdom (132).

Most of these countries have already vaccinated 70% of their population and some, such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Israel, Uruguay or Chile, have started administering a third dose to prolong the immunization of fully vaccinated people.

The United States has 52% of its population fully vaccinated and 110 doses administered to every 100 inhabitants.

Although most poor countries have already started their vaccination campaign, especially thanks to the Covax mechanism (WHO, GAVI Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI)), the differences between “high income” and “income” countries low” are very high.

The “high-income” (World Bank term) administered an average of 111 doses per 100 inhabitants. On the other side of the scale, “low-income” countries only 2.4.

The world average is 64 doses per 100 inhabitants.

Three countries still do not have an ongoing vaccination campaign: Burundi, Eritrea and North Korea.

See too

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach