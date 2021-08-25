Moreno released to serve as selection and be embezzled from Cruzeiro

Forward Marcelo Moreno was released by cruise to serve Seleo Boliviana and be embezzled in the next three rounds of series B. The board tried to delay the 34-year-old’s trip for the period of preparation and matches of César Faras’ team in the qualifiers, but there was no announcement from the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF).





leave Belo Horizonte this week and not be available forin three matches: against the, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at the King Pel studio; before the, on September 4, at 7 pm, at Serrinha; and before the, on the 7th, at 4 pm, probably at Arena do Jacar.

In addition to Moreno, four other athletes from Bolivia are working abroad (Luis Haqun, Alejandro Chumacero, Ramiro Vaca and Carlos Lampe) and are on their way to the Andean country in search of adaptation to altitude. the next game of Bolivian selection It will be against Colombia, on September 2, at 5 pm, at the Hernando Siles stadium, in La Paz.

Afterwards, Marcelo Moreno’s team will face the Uruguay, on the 5th, at 7 pm, at the Campen del Siglo stadium, in Montevideo. Four days later (9), at 8:30 pm, at the Monumental de Nez, in Buenos Aires, Bolivia duels against the Argentina selection.

Marcelo Moreno top scorer in the South America qualifiers, with 6 goals. Neymar the second goal scorer, with 5. The Bolivian team is in the eighth position of the qualifier, with 5 points. Uruguay finishes the G4 with eight points.