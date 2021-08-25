MP opens investigation to investigate conduct of PM colonels in SP | São Paulo

The Public and Social Heritage Justice of São Paulo, José Carlos Blat, opened this Tuesday (24) afternoon a civil inquiry to investigate the conduct of two Military Police colonels.

The targets are Aleksander Toaldo Lacerda, former head of the Interior-7 Police Command, and Ricardo Nascimento de Mello Araújo, former commander of Rota, a São Paulo Military Police unit, and current president of the Companhia de Entrepostos e Armazéns de General Warehouses of São Paulo (CEAGESP).

Lacerda was removed from the Interior Police Command-7 on Monday (23) by order of Governor João Doria (PSDB) after the newspaper “O Estado de S.Paulo” revealed his publications on social networks criticizing the Supreme Court, the Doria and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG).

According to Blat, the purpose of the investigation is point out whether officers violated the principle of impersonality, provided for in the Federal Constitution and which must be observed by all public agents.

“A Military Police officer cannot speak out on issues that are foreign to public safety,” explains the prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor, any public agenda that is proven to violate the constitutional principles of public administration, such as impersonality, legality and morality, incurs in an act of improbity.

The civil inquiry opened this Tuesday is the second investigation opened against Colonel Larcerda since the announcement of his removal and its processing will have no relation to the administrative disciplinary process.

Wanted by GloboNews, Ricardo Nascimento de Mello Araújo stated that he is not aware of the investigation and that he will not take a position until he has read the content of the MP’s representation.

Commander’s removal

Doria removes commander of the PM that encouraged a pro-Bolsonaro act and attacked the STF

This Monday (23), Governor João Doria (PSDB) announced the removal of Aleksander Lacerda, after a report in the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” revealed that the commander posted on social networks in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro ( without a party) and attacks on the Supreme Court (STF).

The Military Police informed that Colonel Aleksander Toaldo Lacerda was removed from his duties at the head of the Interior Policing Command (CPI) 7, in Sorocaba (SP), and that he will be called upon to provide clarifications.

“The institution’s internal affairs department, which is legalistic and has the duty and mission to defend the Constitution and the democratic values ​​of the country expressed in it, analyzes the recent manifestations of the official, who was summoned to the General Command to provide clarifications”, says the PM .

The removal took place on the day that governors, including Doria, met to debate, among other points, the defense of democracy and the escalation of the crisis between the powers that be.

Last Friday (20), the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes authorized search and seizure warrants against federal deputy Otoni de Paula (PSC-RJ) and singer Sérgio Reis. The action that investigates incitement to violent and threatening acts against democracy. In previously leaked audio, Sérgio Reis defended the stoppage of truck drivers to pressure the Senate to remove STF (listen here).

In response, Bolsonaro filed a request for impeachment against Moraes, which was quickly repudiated by the STF, which released a statement. In solidarity with Moraes, ten parties also issued notes reaffirming their commitment to maintaining democracy.

corporation prohibits acts

The regulations of the Military Police corporation prohibit police officers from participating in or promoting partisan political acts.

“The active state military personnel are prohibited from collective demonstrations on acts of superiors, of a demanding character and of a political-partisan nature, subjecting individual manifestations to the precepts of this Regulation”, says an excerpt of the regulation.

The CPI-7 comprises seven battalions of the São Paulo Military Police, representing around 5,000 police officers in 78 municipalities in the Sorocaba region. It is formed by the following Battalions of the Interior Military Police: 7th BPM/I (Sorocaba), 12th BPM/I (Botucatu), 22nd BPM/I (Itapetininga), 40th BPM/I (Votorantim), 50th BPM/I (Itu ), 53rd BPM/I (Avaré) and 54th BPM/I (Itapeva).

Also according to a report by “Estado de S. Paulo”, Aleksander also criticized the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, for not proceeding with the impeachment request made by the president against minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The governor of São Paulo and the former president of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia, who is now the state secretary for Projects and Strategic Actions, were also attacked by Aleksander.

“Here in the state of São Paulo we will not have demonstrations of active military police officers. São Paulo has the best Military Police in the country, the best trained, the best equipped. São Paulo is proud of the Military Police and its police officers and his collaborators. And also his command of the Military Police in the figure of Colonel Alencar,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

“And we here, together, will not admit any posture of indiscipline as was done by Colonel Aleksander, and he is now removed from the Military Police as of this morning.”

On Valdo Cruz’s blog, Doria said that “indiscipline will not be admitted to the PM that respects its rules and functions” (see more in the video below).

