Much more than the environment: Laudato itself is social, says the Pope

Francisco sent a video message to the participants of a Congress in Argentina, whose theme is “The care of the common home”.

Vatican News

A social encyclical and not just about the environment: this is Laudato itself. And it was the author himself, Pope Francis, who highlighted this aspect to the members of the inter-university Congress “Laudato si’”, which will take place in Argentina from 1st to 4th September.

Through a video message, the Pontiff hopes that the event will advance social awareness and awareness of the protection of the common home.

“The encyclical Laudato si’ is not just a “green” encyclical, it is a “social” encyclical.”

Francisco’s wish is that the Congress “shall see its full scope and all its consequences”.

new schedule

The event is organized by the National Interuniversity Council (CIN), the Council of Rectors of Private Universities (CRUP) and the Argentine Episcopal Conference (CEA). Virtually, it will be held in different parts of the country to allow for greater participation.

National and international specialists will participate in the conferences, who will share their analysis of the current situation and on the main axes of the encyclical, such as personal dignity, fraternity and intercultural dialogue, the environment and the integral development of people.

Six years after the publication of the Encyclical, the purpose of the Congress is the search for a new agenda that meets the complexity and the different dimensions that permeate these phenomena.