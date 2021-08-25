Nadja Pessoa hesitates and hands over the name of ‘Ilha Record’ finalist

Continues after advertising

Nadja Pessoa set up another controversy and this time, out of reality “Island Record”. The “Team Test” took place this Monday night (23) and after being broadcast, an internet user posted about the participant Any Borges be one of the finalists on the show. Nadja liked the post of the young woman, raising suspicions that the influencer is really in the final.

Internet user Andressa, who made the publication, says that Any has supposed benefits within the program because it is managed by the Sato Rahal Empreendimentos Artísticos, Sabrina Sato’s company, presenter of the attraction. In a guess, the internet user posted the reason for Any reach the final:

Continues after advertising

“We already have the answer to why Any’s plant reached the final of Ilha even being a dead fly in the game, and also why they always help the losers from Exile in the dynamics. Anye [Lucas] Selfies are managed by Sabrina’s company”, said the netizen in the post made on Twitter.

Then, Nadja Pessoa liked the girl’s post, raising suspicions of having supposedly confirmed that the influencer is yes, a finalist, in addition to having posted some teasing for Any: “I think she did, yes, soft body, she already admitted once that she did it in an exam. I knew there was no chance of her going to the Challenge [da Sobrevivência]”, said in the post, however, has already deleted the publication.

Continues after advertising

The grand final will feature two champions, but only one will win the biggest prize, R$500,000, which will be the competitor who does the best in the competitions. The one chosen by the public will win the R$ 250 thousand prize. Participants are no longer confined, so they can watch the already recorded program and comment on social media.

More controversy with Nadja

Nadja is known for controversy and has already starred in several shacks in the first edition of “Island Record”. The last one was with her former friend from confinement, Mirella Sealing. MC Loma’s friend won the special Survival Challenge and returned to the game after being the second out of the reality show season. The return was marked by confusion and shouting.

Mirella and Nadja they made a mess with insults right in the master bedroom: “I’m not mean, you don’t know me. Only that. you called me mean [pelas costas]”, accused the dancer. “I would talk to your face, girl! You won’t be able to make me mad”, replied the presenter of “Tudo ou Nadja”.

O “Ilha Record” is a reality format created by Bishop Edir Macedo’s broadcaster, which consists of gathering 13 celebrities in a heavenly place while looking for adventures and prizes. commanded by Sabrina Sato, the program recorded in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, will air from Monday to Friday, from 10:45 pm.