Natália Lara debuts on Globo as a presenter

Featured at the Tokyo Olympics by SportTV, the narrator Natalia Lara will debut on Globo as a presenter of the Paralympic Bulletin, with highlights of the Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital. The first edition will air at dawn from Tuesday (24) to Wednesday (25), after Jornal da Globo. The first step in the open channel represents a medal for the professional and a symbol of the network’s sport renewal, which is increasingly plural and feminine.

In the column, Natália Lara celebrates her debut on Globo and is proud to help open space for new women in the network’s sport. The Paralympic Bulletin will be shown until September 4, at the following times: Monday to Friday, after Jornal da Globo; on Saturday, after Altas Horas; and on Sunday after Sunday Major.

“I saw it as a great opportunity, which I was very happy to receive. The Paralympic Games take place at an extremely difficult time for the entire planet. The pandemic compromised calendar, competitions and training, and this brings an even greater responsibility in the dispute for each medal. It will be an edition that will thrill and make us vibrate and cheer a lot. It also represents the need for the inclusion and accessibility debate. A message that will be very strong is not to focus on the athletes’ disabilities, but on their efficiency and performance”, says Natalia.

In her first Olympics, the 28-year-old narrator made dreams come true, such as having shared the basketball broadcast alongside the legends Hortência and Janeth, and made history by explaining non-binarity, the gender of those who do not identify with males or females. , when announcing Quinn, athlete of the Canadian soccer team, during a match against Japan.

Natalia will also work in the transmission of the Paralympic Games on SporTV, with more women in the transmission team.

“Both at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, women are making history. These are the editions with the greatest female participation, not only in broadcasts, but also in the sporting events themselves. They show that we are moving towards greater equality. I had the opportunity to broadcast several modalities at the Olympic Games, and now I am following this new challenge at the Paralympic Games. And always having female commentators around, as is the case with Carla da Mata, who makes her debut today with me in Brazil x Lithuania, in men’s goalball. At the Opening Ceremony, we had Adria Santos as the first visually impaired female commentator. She who is so victorious in the sport. We also had the presence of Veronica Hipólito, Paralympic medalist and world champion. It’s a big step we’re taking”, celebrates.

