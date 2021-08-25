Nearly 6,000 indigenous people protest against the ‘time frame’; see images

Abhishek Pratap
Survival. This is the focus of the Terra Livre Camp, set up until Saturday (28), in Brasília.

Almost 6,000 indigenous people participate in the camp, and other delegations are still on their way. The program has several actions every day, such as plenary sessions and discussions about territory, sustainable production, rights and other subjects.

The event is held in the week in which the Supreme Court must resume the judgment of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. The session is scheduled for this Wednesday (25).

The thesis is that demarcation should only be carried out if the people claiming the land occupied it on October 5, 1988, when the Federal Constitution was promulgated.

  • Mobilization with more than 6,000 indigenous people on the Esplanade of Ministries


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Protest gives the dimension of the importance of the theme that will be voted on this Wednesday


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • In the hands of the ministers is the decision on the future of 303 demarcations


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • The STF will judge whether or not to apply the “time frame” rule


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • By the mark, whoever was outside the area in the promulgation of the CF would not have the right to demarcation


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Today, Brazil has 421 duly homologated indigenous lands


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • There are 106.6 million hectares and where about 466 thousand indigenous people live


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • There are, however, another 303 indigenous lands without presidential approval


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • These lands add up to 11 million hectares, where around 197,000 indigenous people live


    Credit: Estadão Content

  • Fachin, rapporteur of the case, said that the thesis promotes “ethnocide” among peoples


    Credit: Estadão Content

1 in 10

The action is a request for repossession by the government of Santa Catarina against the Xokleng people. The decision is of general repercussion and will affect all court decisions and administrative and legislative actions in the country.

The political advisor of the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib), Marcos Sabaru, criticizes the scope of the trial. For him, it is unconstitutional to condition such different situations among indigenous peoples throughout Brazil to a specific situation that occurs in a state.

Another issue with indigenous attention is the 2007 Bill 490, which, in addition to setting a time frame, passes to Congress the power to decide on the demarcation of indigenous lands.

The text passed by the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and needs to be voted on in plenary.

