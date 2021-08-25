Nearly 6,000 indigenous people protest against the ‘time frame’; see images

Survival. This is the focus of the Terra Livre Camp, set up until Saturday (28), in Brasília.

Almost 6,000 indigenous people participate in the camp, and other delegations are still on their way. The program has several actions every day, such as plenary sessions and discussions about territory, sustainable production, rights and other subjects.

The event is held in the week in which the Supreme Court must resume the judgment of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. The session is scheduled for this Wednesday (25).

The thesis is that demarcation should only be carried out if the people claiming the land occupied it on October 5, 1988, when the Federal Constitution was promulgated.