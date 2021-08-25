Netflix announces 3rd edition of Tudum to celebrate 10 years in Brazil

This Monday, 23, Netflix announced that it will hold the 3rd edition of Tudum, an event on the platform that celebrates the original productions developed by streaming. This year, Tudum will celebrate 10 years of the company on Brazilian soil.

The news was released by Netflix through a teaser on its YouTube channel. In conjunction with the event, the company will also launch the Almanaque Tudum, a book that will feature several new material from films and series that will be launched on the platform in the coming months.

Check it out below:

To have access to the almanac for free, streaming fans will be able to request through the official website from midnight this Tuesday, 24th. According to Netflix, 200 physical copies will be distributed. The digital version of the material will be available to all who wish to access it from August 30th, also on the Almanaque Tudum website.

Tudum: Netflix Announces Battle of Fandoms

As a way to bring fans even closer to the celebration of Netflix’s 10th anniversary in Brazil, the company announced the Battle Tudum de Fandoms. It will take place from September 6th. 13 fan club profiles of his productions will enter a contest to become the official title page in the country.

Voting will take place between the 6th and the 13th of September, with the result being announced on the 14th of the same month. According to the streaming, more information will be released soon.

