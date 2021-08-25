Netflix releases documentary trailer about Schumacher

Netflix released this Wednesday (25) the first trailer for the documentary about Michael Schumacher. On the 30th anniversary of the seven-times champion’s debut in Formula 1, the streaming giant hinted at what’s to come in the video that will be released on September 15th.







Wife, Corinna, and children Gina-Maria and Mick testify in the documentary Photo: Reproduction / Grand Prix

The documentary, which has the support of the Schumacher family, will portray not only Michael’s success on the tracks, but also show images of the former driver outside of them. The trailer shows footage of interviews with Michael’s father, Rolf, his wife, Corinna, and their two children, Gina-Maria and Mick.





Michael and Corinna’s wedding also appears in the trailer Photo: Reproduction / Grand Prix

The piece that portrays the seven-times champion’s career is not the first F1-related content on Netflix. The streaming service also produces the documentary series ‘Drive to Survive’, which portrays behind the scenes of the World Cup. Currently, the fourth season of the series is being filmed.

The documentary’s director, Vanessa Nocker, ranked Corinna as the “biggest supporter” of the project.

“She wanted to make an authentic film herself, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any disguise,” Nocker said. “She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and we respect her limits. She is a very inspiring and warm woman who has made a lasting impression on all of us.”

In addition to the family, the trailer revealed four-time champion Sebastian Vettel as one of the documentary’s participants.

Owner of 91 F1 victories, Michael retired in 2012, racing for Mercedes. In December 2013, the German suffered a serious accident while skiing in Méribel, in the French Alps, and suffered head injuries after hitting a rock.

After months in an induced coma and a long hospitalization, the ex-pilot was able to return home, but the family keeps Michael’s medical condition under lock and key. Sabine Kehm, the 52-year-old German’s agent, always said that this was Mick and Gina-Maria’s father’s wish.

Recently, Jean Todt, who makes frequent visits to ex-Ferrari and Benetton, said that Michael survived thanks to the efforts of the doctors and the desire of his wife, but “with sequelae”. The president of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation), however, did not give details of what these consequences are, but assured that Michael “fights against” them.