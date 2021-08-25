Netflix to host global event for fans

After organizing two editions of Tudum Festival here in Brazil, the Netflix announced this Wednesday (25) that it will expand the event — now, internationally, as the Tudum: A worldwide event for fans.

The event takes place on September 25, online, and promises news from more than 70 titles, including Cobra Kai, La Casa de Papel, Stranger Things, The Witcher and Bridgerton. movies like Red Alert, Rescue, The Old Guard and don’t look up will also be remembered.

Brazil, in particular, will be represented with the Mais Brasil na Tela block. Presented by Maisa, he will exclusively exhibit the first scenes of the series Maldives and Back at 15.

how to watch

The broadcast starts at 1pm via Netflix YouTube channels around the world – including Brazil, as well as Twitter and Twitch.

Shortly before, on the same day, there will be a pre-show dedicated to new anime content starting at 10 am, on the Netflix Anime channel.

According to Netflix, fans will check out exclusive footage, unreleased teasers and trailer, and lots of behind-the-scenes information that will be featured during the panels.

Check out the complete list of movies and series that will appear at the event: