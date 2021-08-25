New 7-seat Jeep Commander will pre-order this Thursday (26)

With release promised for the last quarter of 2021, the Commander, Jeep’s new national 7-seater SUV, premieres this Thursday (26). The brand will open the pre-sale of the sports utility vehicle made in Goiana (PE), at the same factory as Stellantis, from which the pair depart Compass and Renegade, and the truck Fiat Toro. On this date, the model will also make its world debut, straight from Brazil.

O Jeep Commander is the newest creation of the Brazilian subsidiary of Jeep on the small wide modular base, which serves Compass, Renegade and Toro. However, the SUV will be the biggest of all, to precisely accommodate the third row of seats, which will allow for up to 7 people. The model is global, and will be exported to several countries in Latin America.

The pre-sale

The Jeep Commander presale action will have a limited lot of 500 units with special conditions. The action will start at 10 am (Brasilia time) this Thursday, August 26th. Interested parties must access the new SUV’s hotsite, fill in the data and pay R$5,000 for the reservation. Pre-orders will run until October 7th – or as long as the first batch lasts.

It will also be possible to make a reservation at one of the 200 dealerships of the SUV brand. However, it is worth noting that all the latest pre-sales actions have quickly sold out because of the speed of bookings made virtually. That is, whoever wants to be one of the first to have the Commander must run to the website, pay the down payment and, later, go to the retailer to validate the reservation.

For the first buyers, Jeep will give some pampering. The welcome kit will have a leather suitcase with the logo and model name, as well as a Trousseau kit, consisting of a necessaire with the brand’s hygiene products. In addition, the brand will give these customers the first three free reviews. Finally, Renegade and Compass customers will be able to deliver their used SUVs and get the value from the Fipe Table.

finish line

O Car Journal has been accompanying the Dropper launch of Commander since April. Only in mid-August, Jeep revealed the details of the SUV. With 7 seats and versions with 4×4 traction, the new model promises to compete for sales with the Tiguan Allspace and larger models derived from pickup trucks, such as Chevrolet Trailblazer and Toyota SW4.

To deliver a cabin that matches the expectations of new customers, the Commander will have a premium finish, with leather and suede covered seats. In addition, it will feature the new multimedia with a 10-inch screen that debuted in the new Compass. The center will therefore have the Adventure Intelligence connectivity platform, with native Wi-Fi and several features connected to the smartphone application, which has remote commands.

under the hood

The Commander will hit the Brazilian market at the end of this year in two versions: Limited and Overland. Thus, it will be available with two engine options. The 2.0 turbo diesel Multijet, with a power of 200 hp, and the 1.3 GSE turbo flexible 185 hp engine, already available in the Compass. In the case of the 2.0, the engine will feature a lightweight 48V hybrid system that will help it generate a maximum torque of around 40 mkgf.

It’s the price?

Likewise, the new Commander will have two traction options. The model 4×2 it will have a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, and the 4×4 it will come with the nine-speed automatic transmission. The price? For now, Jeep does not open the game, but the estimate is that the Commander will have prices above R$ 200 thousand, and may reach close to R$ 300 thousand.

