New criteria for hiring car insurance start to take effect next week

From September 1st, Wednesday of next week, the new rules and criteria for insurance of cars. The rules were published on the 13th in the Official Gazette of the Union by the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP) and aim to diversify and expand the offer of products and facilitate the adhesion of new policyholders.

Among the main changes that will take effect is the possibility for the insured to contract the service in a personalized manner.

In other words, he can choose to pay only the service for accidents and not for theft and robbery, or vice versa, in addition to contracting insurance only for a part of the vehicle. This can make the contracted service cost adaptable to the consumer’s pocket.

The contracting of Optional Civil Liability insurance on behalf of the driver will also be valid. With this, people who are not nominal car owners will be able to take out the insurance.

This meets and promises to benefit the yearnings of app drivers and drivers who rent cars for the weekend.

For the National Federation of General Insurance (FenSeg), the prospects for the new rules are encouraging and could lead to an increase in the number of policyholders.

“The new rules pave the way for a scenario of innovation and competitiveness, which should expand the base of policyholders,” informed FenSeg, which stressed that it is still too early to predict what the scenario will be with the new rules in force.

“The change is still very recent, it will take some time for companies to structure themselves. You need to test the acceptance of new products, to find out if they will be commercially viable”, informed the Federation.

In an official note released when the new rules were published by SUSEP, the president of FenSeg, Antônio Trindade, was also optimistic and excited about the prospects given the increase in possibilities for policyholders.

“The more flexible regulatory environment is in line with the best international practices involving Auto Insurance. In this aspect, the regulation brings significant benefits to the consumer and to the insurance market as a whole. Product standardization is no longer the classic way of operating for insurers. Circular encourages the creation of new products, with clear gains in efficiency. The result is an increase in competitiveness and innovation in the segment”, stated Trindade.

Susep is also going to change rules that, according to the organization, may lower the cost of products. Insurers are now able to charge deductibles in cases of full compensation or fire, lightning and explosion, which was previously prohibited.

They are also able to demand in the contract that repairs be carried out exclusively in a workshop belonging to the insurance company’s accredited network.

According to SUSEP, auto insurance was responsible for collecting R$ 17.43 billion in premiums in the first half of this year. The value was 6.8% higher than the same period in 2020.

On the other hand, also according to SUSEP through data from Denatran, only 16% of the vehicle fleet in Brazil had insurance coverage in 2019.

(With information from Estadão Content)