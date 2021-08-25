New Hyundai Crete 2022 is unveiled and launch takes place on the 25th

The New Hyundai Crete 2022 is unveiled and has its release confirmed for this Wednesday (25). The Korean brand’s compact SUV comes in a natural renewal with its second generation in tune with the world market.

Different from the Russian model, the closest to the Brazilian one, the New Crete for the region comes with an exclusive front grille for Brazil, passing to the visual signature of LED daytime running lights and Full LED headlights.

The vehicle shown comes in sapphire blue, with the novelty of Dual Tone paint, when the roof is factory painted in black. In addition, New Crete comes with exclusive diamond wheels.

At the rear, the focus of the New Hyundai Crete 2022 goes to the name “Crete” in capital letters above the space for the licensing plates and for the rear light signature, also in LED.

Inside, the New Hyundai Creta 2022 has an interior with a panoramic sunroof, as well as a beige and brown finish.

There’s also a 7-inch color digital panel, steering wheel with paddle shifts for shifting gears and blueNAV multimedia center with 10.25-inch screen.

The New Hyundai Creta 2022 also features digital automatic air conditioning, on-board navigation, T-shift lever, electronic parking brake and steering mode selector.

On the New Crete 2022, there’s even the Hyundai SmartSense safety package, which includes an autonomous braking system, lane-staying assistant and adaptive cruise control.

Without further details revealed, the New Hyundai Creta 2022 is expected to debut the Kappa 1.0 TGDi engine with 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm, in addition to expanding the offer with the already known Gamma and Nu, respectively 1.6 up to 130 horsepower and 2.0 with up to 166 horses.

With mandatory six-speed automatic transmission, the New Crete 2022 will come to intensify the dispute in the segment of compact SUVs, where the model is already a very strong player since it arrived.

Hyundai Crete 2022 – Photo Gallery