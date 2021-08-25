New Hyundai Crete: brand releases another video before official launch – 08/24/2021

Hyundai has released another video and new information about the second generation of the Crete compact SUV, which will be revealed, with prices and details, tomorrow (25).

In the video, the brand shows all available and possible angles of the new Crete. The car is shown in one of the new launch colors, the Sapphire Blue with a black roof, that is, the Crete will have the Biton paint option.

At least in the version presented, the model comes with 18-inch diamond-finished wheels and, as UOL Carros had shown through a bust, the Creta made in Piracicaba (SP) has an exclusive grille for the domestic market, different even from the Russian model, from which it is derived in terms of design.

The interior reveals the new panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch multimedia center with integrated GPS navigator and 7-inch virtual panel. There are also flaps for changing gears behind the steering wheel, electronic parking brake, digital and automatic air conditioning and driving mode selector.

The brand has once again confirmed the SmartSense package, which includes autonomous emergency braking, lane-staying assistant with steering wheel correction and adaptive cruise control (ACC).