New Hyundai Crete, model 2022, fully revealed in video and photos

THE Hyundai Motor Brasil released video and photos of Crete 2022, model that will be officially released in the early afternoon of tomorrow. In the third video of compact SUV, the automaker finally reveals its external forms, in addition to showing all the details of the car’s interior, which promises to impress with its broad package of technology, comfort and safety.

In the visual, the Crete 2022 draws attention to the new front grille, designed exclusively for Brazil. The model also brings a new signature of LED daytime running lights, in addition to having full LED headlights. The images released by Hyundai reveal that the Crete 2022 will have a new color option, sapphire blue, in addition to the two-tone paint option, with a black roof.

(photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

(photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

The model has a longer hood, sharp creases on the sides and 18-inch diamond wheels framed by prominent arches. On the back, above the licensing plate, the name Crete now appears in capital letters. The flashlights also carry an LED signature.

(photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

(photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

The interior of the new Crete demonstrates more sophistication in the finish, which uses materials in beige and brown. The model features a panoramic sunroof, with a large glazed area. The digital instrument panel has a seven-inch color screen, while the blueNAV media center has a 10.25-inch touchscreen and on-board navigation.

(photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

(photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

Multifunctional voter and features gearshift fins. The gearshift lever has a T-shape, the electronic parking brake, the digital automatic air conditioning, and the SUV even has a steering mode selector. The Hyundai SmartSense safety package, on the other hand, brings features such as an autonomous braking system, a lane-stay assistant and adaptive cruise control. The new Hyundai Creta will be equipped with the three-cylinder 1.0 turbo flex engine, with 120hp and 17.5kgfm, already used by the HB20.

(photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

(photo: Hyundai/Disclosure)

O release Official news of Creta Nova Gerao will happen tomorrow, in special video on YouTube, from 1 pm, on Hyundai Motor Brasil’s channel (Youtube.com/hyundaibr). It will also be possible to follow it through the website https://hyundai.com.br/a-vida-tem-espaco-pra-mais.html or through other Hyundai social networks (#Creta2022).