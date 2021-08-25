New Volkswagen Jetta debuts with 1.5 turbo engine and discrete gears

In other times, maybe the Volkswagen throw a big party to reveal the Jetta update. But the increasing dominance of SUVs over the mid-range sedans shows that the category does go a bit sideways. In case of new jetta, the changes, revealed in the United States, bring very discreet changes in the look.

Thus, the main novelty of the Jetta 2022 is the mechanics. There, the sedan, which is made in Mexico, replaces the 1.4 TSI engine with 150 hp and 25.5 mkgf of torque, with the 1.5 TSI with 160 hp of power and 25.4 mkgf of torque. It is the same engine present in the SUV Taos that is destined for the USA. It comes with the eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

In other words, the biggest modification of the Jetta will come precisely in the entry and intermediate versions that are not available in Brazil. Around here, the German brand’s medium sedan is imported only in the GLI sports version, which is the equivalent of the iconic hatch Golf GTI. This keeps the 2.0 turbo engine with 230 hp and 35.7 mkgf, but uses a seven-speed DSG gearbox – in Brazil, the Jetta GLI brings dual-clutch gearbox with six gears.

In the US, the Jetta GLI can also come with a six-speed manual transmission, thus delivering its more rustic side. For now, Volkswagen has not revealed all the technical data, which will only be done at the end of the year, when the sedan arrives at dealerships there renewed. In Brazil, the novelty will come, then, as a result, possibly in the first half of 2022.

light changes

Although it brings subtle changes compared to the model currently on sale in Brazil, the new Jetta features a completely redesigned front bumper. The piece tries to preserve sportiness, but emphasizes the vertical elements in the corners, where the auxiliary lights are. The huge grille, on the other hand, continues with a honeycomb grille and maintains the central red frieze of the GLI version, which connects the headlights and the logo.

Contrary to what was expected, the new Jetta does not bring the LED bar on the grid, like the SUV Taos. In this sense, the sedan follows tradition and presents a more sober and elegant look, without exaggeration. These are basically the changes for the 2022 line. On the sides and rear, the model maintains the same lines, without even changing the light designs of the headlamps. The only change is the lower skirt of the bumper.

Among the equipment, again versions 1.5 are the most benefited. The Jetta 2022 extends the offering of advanced safety and semi-autonomous driving features, such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and automatic emergency braking, which were restricted to GLI. Another novelty is the 8″ display for the instrument panel, as well as the new multimedia, which can have internet and Wi-Fi hotspot.

When do you arrive in Brazil?

With sales forecast for the end of the year in the US, the most likely is that the new Jetta will arrive in Brazil in the first half of 2022, possibly already as the 2023 line. With a focus on SUVs, it is possible that this will be the last generation of the Jetta sold in the Brazilian market. Currently, the Jetta GLI is priced at R$191,390 on the official website of the German brand, the same price range as the SUV Taos.

