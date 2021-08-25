New York has the biggest rain in an hour since 1943

New York City had the highest volume of rain in just one hour because of the instability of then Hurricane Henri on Saturday night (21), according to official US Meteorology statistics.

The peak of precipitation occurred over two hours with 1.94 inches of rain (49.3 mm) between 10 pm and 11 pm and 1.84 inches of rain (46.7 mm) between 11 pm and midnight.

The database of the New York City Climatological Reference Station, located in Central Park (KNYC), shows that the total rainfall observed was the highest in one hour since at least 1943.

The value, however, is not a record in the historical database started in 1869. Central Park recorded 2.09 inches (53 mm) in 3rd minutes on July 10, 1905; 2.48 inches (63 mm) in an hour on August 12, 1925; and 2.59 inches (65.8 mm) in one hour on August 28, 1983.

NOAA’s climatological recurrence estimates show that Central Park would normally expect 50mm rain an hour or so about once every 10 to 15 years, or slightly less under the current global warming scenario.

The intense two-hour Saturday night downpour of 96mm, according to official NOAA statistics, has a payback period of between 100 and 200 years.

Category 1 Hurricane Henri, downgraded to tropical storm just before it touched land on Sunday in the state of Rhode Island, brought heavy rain to the Northeastern United States over the weekend.

A show in Central Park on Saturday night and organized by the city of New York had to be interrupted by rain and lightning that threatened the audience present in the open air.