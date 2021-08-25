Nicolás Castillo is about to be the new reinforcement of Juventude, says journalist

Juventude continues to be one of the most active Serie A clubs in the market for the 2021 season. After several signings, the Serra Gaúcha team is close to signing with Nicolás Castillo, from América-MEX. According to journalist César Luis Merlo, a specialist in transfers, the Chilean striker – and Copa América 2016 champion – would already have his bags ready to arrive in Brazil.

The player’s last game was in January 2020, more than a year and a half ago, and his recovery is recent. In Mexico, Castillo was known for his history of injuries – first from a ruptured rectus femoris tendon and then from arterial thrombosis – but he was participating in this year’s America preseason. The search for a new environment began after the Chilean was not registered in the competitions of the foreign team.

Universidad Católica-CHI was another team interested in having the services of Nicolás, but it did not formalize a proposal, as Juve did.

The gauchos’ next match is against São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship. Currently in 13th position, Juventude goes to the field on Sunday (29), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Alfredo Jaconi.