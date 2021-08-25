“Nirvana’s Baby” sues band for child pornography and sexual exploitation over album cover ‘Nevermind’ – Monet

+



Known worldwide as the “baby of Nirvana”, Spencer Elden, now 30, accuses the band of producing child pornography and of carrying out the rehearsal that gave rise to the album cover ‘Nevermind’ in his consent. Elden has filed a lawsuit against the administrators of Kurt Cobain’s work and the surviving members of the band, saying the rock stars violated federal child pornography statutes and sexually exploited him.

Elden also claims that he suffered “lifetime damage” from having his naked body stamped on the album that has sold nearly 30 million copies worldwide, and claims that neither he nor his parents – who earned $200 for the shoot. – consented to the nude child photo shoot, in accordance with federal process. The band, photographer and record companies “intentionally marketed Spencer’s child pornography and leveraged the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at his expense,” the lawsuit alleges.

The idea for the cover, which shows an unclothed baby swimming in a pool chasing a dollar bill caught on a hook, came about after bandleader Kurt Cobain – who died in 1994 – and drummer Dave Grohl watched a documentary about birthing inside. of water. Elden participates in the episode about ‘Nevermind’ in the documentary series ‘The Classic Album’. The famous clicks were produced at the Aquatic Center of Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The boy, who was four months old at the time of the 1991 session, also claims that he was forced to engage in “commercial sex acts” and that the band backed off an alleged promise to hide his genitals on the album cover. “The permanent damage he nearly suffered includes, but is not limited to, extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations, interference with his normal development and educational progress, lifetime loss of income earning capacity, loss of past wages​​and futures, past and future expenses for medical and psychological treatment, loss of enjoyment of life, and other losses to be described and proven in the judgment of this matter”, says the document.

In 2016, in the 25 years of the album (and Elden), the cover was recreated with Elden fully dressed to honor the date. “I told the photographer: ‘Let’s do this naked.’ But he thought it would be weird, so I wore my bathing shorts,” he said about the photo shoot at the time. “Birthday means something to me. It’s weird that I did this for five minutes when I was 4 months old and it became a really iconic image,” he continued. The historic dive lasted about 15 seconds, and it only happened because Elden’s father was a friend of the photographer.