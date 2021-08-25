“Nirvana’s Baby” Sues Band for Child Sexual Exploitation

posted on 8/25/2021 8:45 AM



(credit: reproduction)

One of rock’s best-known album covers is involved in a lawsuit for sexual exploitation. Spencer Elden, the baby who appears swimming naked on the cover of nevermind, Nirvana’s 1991 album, is suing the band on the grounds that it produced child pornography.

According to The Guardian, the lawsuit is in a California district court and the living members of the band, Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, and the record labels that released or distributed the album are defendants in the lawsuit.

Elden was four months old when the photo was taken and, according to him, the image produced “lifelong damage” for him as “extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations”.

Additionally, Elden claims he was never paid to appear on the cover and his parents never signed any release forms. He seeks damages of US$150,000 (about R$787,000) from each of the 15 defendants.

In 2016, Elden recreated the image for the newspaper New York Post as a way of celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary. At the time, he even showed dissatisfaction with the photo. “What if I wasn’t okay with my damn cock being shown to everyone?” I really didn’t have a choice,” he told the newspaper.