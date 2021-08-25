“Nirvana’s Baby” sues band for sexual exploitation and child pornography; know details

WL! Spencer Elden, better known as “Nirvana’s baby,” is suing the band for sexual exploitation and child pornography. According to the newspaper “The Guardian”, the boy, who is now 30 years old, claims that the photos taken for the cover of the album “Nevermind” were used without the consent of his parents and him, who was only 4 months old, in season.

The lawsuit, opened in California, cites several parts and has 15 defendants, including photographer Kirk Weddle, Courtney Love (widow of Kurt Cobain), Dave Grohl and the other members of Nirvana, in addition to the record company that released and distributed the album in last three decades. “There was commercial child sexual exploitation from when Elden was a minor to the present day“, point out Spencer’s lawyers in the document, also stating that the image resembles the boy to “a sex worker, grabbing for a dollar bill”.

Spencer claims he was never paid for printing the cover. His parents reportedly received US$250 (R$1,315) for the photo shoot, but according to him, they never signed any image rights release. Elden, who is seeking damages of US$ 150,000 (about R$ 787,000) from each of the parties, also says that he suffered “lifetime damage” from having his nude body stamped on the album.

“The permanent damage he nearly suffered includes, but is not limited to, extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations, interference with his normal development and educational progress, lifetime loss of income earning capacity, loss of past wages​​and futures, past and future expenses for medical and psychological treatment, loss of enjoyment of life, and other losses to be described and proven in the judgment of this matter”, mention the self.

It is noteworthy that, over the years, Elden has recreated the memorable click several times. The boy also takes the album title, “nevermind”, tattooed on his chest. However, in a 2016 interview with GQ Australia, he revealed that he was dissatisfied with the art of the record, released on September 24, 1991. “It’s weird to think that so many people have seen me naked – I feel like the biggest porn star in the world”, commented, on the occasion.

The idea for the cover, which shows an unclothed baby swimming in a pool behind a dollar bill caught on a hook, came about after bandleader Kurt Cobain — who died in 1994 — and drummer Dave Grohl watched a documentary about births inside. of water. So far, none of the defendants involved has spoken out about the process.