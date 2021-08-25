No Libertadores on SBT, The Masked Singer takes off and surpasses No Limite’s yop · TV News

With no broadcast of Libertadores on SBT on Tuesday (24th) night, The Masked Singer took off and surpassed the ibope of No Limite, its predecessor on Tuesdays on Globo. The program led by Ivete Sangalo recorded 22.0 points in Greater São Paulo. It was the most watched edition so far, with more ratings than all the survival reality episodes — which didn’t go over 21.4 points.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, the third day of the first season of The Masked Singer, which featured the elimination of participant and former Corinthians player Marcelinho Carioca, Coqueiro, won more viewers than the two editions of previous Tuesdays, which scored 21.2 and 20.4 points, respectively.

The attraction of masked people has already surpassed the ideology of No Limite 5, which was presented by Andre Marques and never exceeded 21.4 points of the debut. The format inspired by Survivor had a negative record of 15.9 points recorded on July 6th and 13th.

Shown following The Masked Singer, from 11:38 pm to 12:28 am, the rerun of Secret Truths debuted with 13.4 points. The audience did not surpass that of the debut in 2015, which aired earlier, from 22:22 to 23:11, and scored 22.9 points.

Topissima’s rerun on Record came to an end last night and scored 10.1 points. This number represented the best third of the rerun. The overall replay audience record is 11.1 points. Even with a new ending, the final chapter of the rerun did not surpass the end of the original, which scored 10.8 points in the last episode in 2019.

Second survey made by TV news, the overall average of the Topíssima rerun is 7.5; while the original showing scored 8.0 points overall on its first record run.

See below the audiences for Tuesday, August 24, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.1 good morning SP 8.5 Good morning Brazil 8.3 More you 6,7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.9 Paralympic Games track 7.2 SP1 10.8 Globe Sports 11.0 Newspaper Today 11.7 Beach Soccer World Cup 9.5 Afternoon Session: Dick and Jane’s Follies 11.0 you you you 14.8 fitness dreams 14.4 in the times of the emperor 17.1 SP2 20.8 grab hold 22.3 National Newspaper 25.8 Empire 29.3 The Masked Singer Brazil 22.0 Secret Truths (reprise premiere) 13.4 Reporter Profession 9,7 Globo Newspaper 7.0 Paralympic Bulletin 5,6 conversation with bial 4.6 Owl: Lost Paths 4.1 Hour 1 5.0 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.1 Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am) 2.0 General Balance Sheet SP (7:30 am to 8:29 am) 3.2 Speak Brazil 4.1 Nowadays 4.6 JR 24h (morning) 4.7 General balance 8.3 Proof of love 6.9 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.9 City Alert 7.4 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.9 Journal of Record 9.0 Genesis 12.2 very top 7.9 Island Record 7.1 World Record Awards 5.8 Chicago Med – Emergency Care 3.7 JR 24h (dawn) 2.9 Speaks, I hear you 1.4 Religious 0.6

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.5 First Impact 3.1 Come here 3.3 Good Morning & Co. 3.7 gossiping 3.7 Champions League – PSV Eindhov vs Benfica 3.8 indomitable heart 6.8 true loves 7.2 SBT Brazil 6.3 wheel to wheel 6.9 Chest Award Coupon 6.8 Chiquititas 5,6 Mouse program 6.0 Spectacular Cinema 5.2 the night 3.7 Operation Mosque 3.0 Reporter Connection 2.6 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.5 First Impact (4h-6h) 2.9

Source: Broadcasters