No Return Home breaks record on YouTube channel

the trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home broke the record on the Ingresso.com channel. The video reached 1 million views in just 5 hours. The previous record was for the same hero, with the movie Spider-Man: Away from Home, in 2019. In the world, the new trailer is the seventh most viewed.

Sony and Marvel released last Monday (23) the first official trailer for no return home, next hero movie played by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU).

The preview features Peter Parker’s promised interaction with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), but the big highlight is the return of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and signs of the turns of Duende Verde (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Spider-Man: No Return Home will still have Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, among other talents in its cast. The plot, as the preview confirms, will have Parker trying to erase from everyone’s memory that he is the man behind the Spider-Man mask, turning to Strange to try to change reality.

Jon Watts, who directed the hero’s last two films, returns as director. The premiere of the third movie of the Spider man is scheduled for December 16th.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).