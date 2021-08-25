Official: New Hyundai Crete 2022 is revealed in full; see pictures

Hyundai Motor Brasil has just released official images of the new generation of the Crete 2022, which will be officially launched tomorrow (25). This time, the vehicle appears in its fullness, fully revealing its external forms and showing once again the ample package of technology, comfort and safety that accompanies it.

For the first time it is possible to see the front, sides and rear with complete clarity. Initial attention goes to the exclusive front grille for Brazil, passing to the striking signature of the LED daytime running lights and Full LED headlights. The vehicle shown comes in sapphire blue, with the novelty of Dual Tone paint, when the roof is factory painted in black.

Exclusive 18-inch diamond wheels complete the side view, which exposes the longer hood, strong creases and prominent wheel arches. On the rear, the focus is on the name “Crete” in capital letters above the space for the licensing plates and the rear light signature, also in LED.

See too

⇒ New Hyundai Creta 2022 starts to be produced in Piracicaba (SP)

⇒ Hyundai Crete 2022 will be released on August 25th

⇒ Current generation Hyundai Creta will remain in line with the new

The interior of the new generation Crete 2022 is displayed from the opening of the panoramic sunroof, with one of the largest glazed areas in the category. Finishing details in beige and brown tones harmonize the cabin.

The compact SUV also features a 7-inch color digital panel, gearshift throttles on the steering wheel, 10.25-inch blueNAV multimedia center, and on-board navigation, T-shift lever, electronic parking brake, digital automatic air conditioning, steering mode selector and the Hyundai SmartSense safety package, which brings together features such as an autonomous braking system, lane-stay assist and adaptive cruise control.

Photos: new Hyundai Crete 2022

See the video:

Follow us on social media: