OFFICIAL: Thiago Galhardo, ex-International, is announced by Celta de Vigo

This Wednesday morning, Spanish club Celta de Vigo officially announced the arrival of Brazilian striker Thiago Galhardo, formerly of Internacional. The player arrives on loan at the club until the end of this season, which goes until the middle of next year. In the established contract, there is also a purchase option.

Thiago Galhardo, new token for the celestial front. Welcome, Thiago! The Brazilian arrives by the pole @SCInternational end of season minutes with purchase option.#BenvidoGalhardo #RCCelta — RC Celta (@RCCelta)

August 25, 2021





Read the club’s official notice:

“Celta de Vigo and Internacional de Porto Alegre reached an agreement for the transfer, with a purchase option, of Brazilian striker Thiago Galhardo, who becomes the fourth signing of the season. Thiago Galhardo (Brazil, 1989), is meeting with Eduardo Coudet , coach with whom he coincided last season at Internacional, and with whom he developed the best football of his career, even being called up for the national team of his country. Last year, the Brazilian top scorer, led by Coudet, scored 16 goals in 27 games and joins the heavenly discipline in what is his first European experience.”