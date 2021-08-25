On his way to Corinthians, Roger Guedes says goodbye to Shandong: ‘I chose to move on’

The Corinthians fan is getting closer and closer to a happy ending with the “novela Roger Guedes”. This time the step accomplished was the player’s farewell message to Shandong Taishan (former Shandong Luneng). In an Instagram post, the player said he chose to move forward and thanked the Chinese club for understanding his decision at this time.

Last Monday, the attacker’s stagnation had already achieved the contract termination after about seven months of “battle”. However, it was only last Tuesday night (here in Brazil) that the club made the release official through its official channels. This Wednesday morning, it was Roger who used his profile on social media to publicize Shandong’s departure after three years.

The same happened to Renato Augusto before being announced by Corinthians. Beijing Guoan and the midfielder officially said goodbye on their social networks and a short time later Timão announced the hiring.

With Roger Guedes, some details for signing the contract and making it official by the club still need to be settled, but the agreement between the parties has been around for some time and all that remained was the release of Shandong Taishan to put everything on paper. The truth is that now it’s very short for this soap opera to end and he wears the alvinegra shirt.



Check out Roger Guedes’ farewell message to the Chinese team:

“Unfortunately it’s time to say goodbye, and in this parting moment I’m as devastated as you are. Leaving Shandong Taishan was the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my career, but believe me, the orange shirt and Taishan will remain in my heart for ever.

In the summer of 2018, thanks to the club’s preference, I left Brazil for China, a country I’ve never known, and I was lucky to be part of the Shandong Taishan team and start a new chapter of my professional career. From my early adaptation to the tightness in my chest these past few days, I’ve been through so much and I’m grateful for everything.

I am grateful to the club for embracing me with understanding and respect for my choice when I chose to move forward. I am immensely grateful for the technical committee that helped me to evolve more and more. Thank you my colleagues for all the support they gave me during the matches and for all the assists they did for me. After all, I would like to give my greatest gratitude to the fans, you deserve all my respect and are the most important people in this passage of mine, and I would like you to continue to accompany me and support Shandong, as you always have.

The three years left me with so many memories, and I carved Shandong Taishan’s name on my chest. Raising the China Cup in 2020 was one of the most beautiful moments in my professional life, and since then the glory of Laranjão has stayed in my heart, lighting my path.

Here I leave my best regards to Shandong Taishan and the fans, Taishan is champion!”