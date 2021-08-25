On his way to Corinthians, Roger Guedes says goodbye to Shandong

On Tuesday night, Shandong confirmed the termination of their contract with Roger Guedes and paid their thanks to the striker. This Wednesday morning, it was the player’s turn to say goodbye.

In a post on Instagram, Roger Guedes expressed gratitude to the Chinese club, where he played for 53 games, scored 27 goals, distributed nine assists and was crowned champion of the China Cup in 2020, when he was also crowned ‘best player in the competition’.



The breach of contract with the Chinese happened in a friendly way, after months of talks. The link between them would last until May 2022. However, the impossibility of returning to the Asian country since December of last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, culminated in their termination.

“Unfortunately it’s time to say goodbye, and in this parting moment I’m as devastated as you are. Leaving Shandong Taishan was the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my career, but believe me, the orange shirt and Taishan will remain in my heart for always”, says the opening passage of the text by Roger Guedes.

Now, the way is clear for Corinthians, which is still negotiating the final details with the aim of announcing the 24-year-old athlete as a reinforcement until the end of 2024.

Read the note released by Roger Guedes:

In the summer of 2018, thanks to the club’s preference, I left Brazil for China, a country I’ve never known, and I was lucky to be part of the Shandong Taishan team and start a new chapter of my professional career. From my early adaptation to the tightness in my chest these past few days, I’ve been through so much and I’m grateful for everything.

I thank the club for embracing me with understanding and respect for my choice when I chose to move forward. I am immensely grateful for the technical committee that helped me to evolve more and more. Thank you my colleagues for all the support they gave me during the matches and for all the assists they did for me. After all, I would like to give my greatest gratitude to the fans, you deserve all my respect and are the most important people in this passage of mine, and I would like you to continue to accompany me and support Shandong, as you always have.

The three years left me with so many memories, and I carved Shandong Taishan’s name on my chest. Raising the China Cup in 2020 was one of the most beautiful moments in my professional life, and since then the glory of Laranjão has stayed in my heart, lighting my path.

Here I leave my best regards to Shandong Taishan and the fans, Taishan is champion!”

