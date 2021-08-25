One missing: Operário-PR takes Guarani and seeks to beat the fifth Brazilian champion in this Series B | worker-pre

Operário-PR can complete, against Guarani, the cycle of victories against the five champions of Brasileirão who are disputing the Serie B 2021. The Phantom has already defeated Vasco (twice) Cruzeiro, Coritiba and Botafogo. All that’s missing is the Bugre.

In the first round, Guarani got the better of Operário-PR and thrashed 5-2 at Couto Pereira (Germano Krüger’s lawn was under maintenance). The new chance to beat the 1978 Brazilian champion team will be this Tuesday, at 7 pm, at the Golden Earring, for the 21st round.

In addition to consolidating as the “bogeyman” of Brazilian champions, a victory over Guarani puts Operário-PR into the G-4, something that hasn’t happened since the sixth round of Serie B. Operário-PR occupies, today, the sixth place, with 32 points. Avaí, which closes the G-4, has 33. This Tuesday’s opponent, Bugre is in ninth place, with 30.

It will also be the end of a marathon of Phantom games., which goes to the fifth game in less than two weeks. In this period, he beat Botafogo and Vasco and drew with Brusque and CRB.

– The marathon will end now against Guarani. We put between us the goal of winning 28 points in the first round, got 29. They got a margin, started the second round well, beating Vasco. Is to keep it steady to seek access – said defender Rodolfo Filemon, at a press conference.

For the match, coach Matheus Costa must make only one change in the starting lineup. Attacking midfielder Thomaz is suspended for the third yellow card. Felipe Garcia and Rodrigo Pimpão are candidates for the position.

The probable Operário-PR is Simão; Alex Silva, Rodolfo Filemon, Reniê and Fabiano; Fábio Alemão, Leandro Vilela and Marcelo; Felipe Garcia (Rodrigo Pimpão), Paulo Sérgio and Djalma Silva.

Reinforcing: Guarani and Operário-PR face each other this Tuesday, at 7 pm, at the Golden Earring, for the 21st round of Serie B. ge follows the game in Real Time, with videos of the main moves.

