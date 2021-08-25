Operário-PR loses again to Guarani and lets slip another chance to enter the G-4 | worker-pre

Operário-PR lost to Guarani, 3-0, this Tuesday, in the Golden Earring, at the opening of the 21st round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. It was Fantasma’s second loss to Bugre, which had already happened in the first round – at the time, in the second round, Guarani won 5-2.

With the result, Operário-PR let slip another chance to enter the G-4, which would happen in case of victory. In addition, Alvinegro was overtaken by Guarani in the table and dropped to seventh place, with 33 points.

– Direct confrontation, Serie B is well disputed. We came from five games we didn’t lose, playing great games. Today was the detail that summed up the defeat. We looked for the game all the time, in the second half we fought, but we conceded a goal at the beginning, which made our team have to seek more strength. The team ends up being exposed and took the third goal on the counterattack. Raise your head, has the entire second round – said striker Rodrigo Pimpão.

1 of 1 Operário-PR loses to Guarani — Photo: Thomaz Marostegan/Guarani FC Operário-PR loses to Guarani — Photo: Thomaz Marostegan/Guarani FC

On the field, Operário-PR offered little danger to the Guarani and left at the end of the first half. At 42, the referee scored a penalty in Leandro Vilela’s hand touch in the area. Lucão do Break charged, Simão couldn’t get it, and Bugre opened the scoreboard.

In the second stage, already at four minutes, Júlio César got a rebound in the area and extended it to Guarani. The Phantom even tried, but he took it when it was time to complete the moves. In the end, at 53, Bidu received a free kick in the area, hit back, and Alex Silva scored against – the assistant even scored an offside in the bid, but the VAR confirmed the goal.

Operário-PR now has a ten-day break in the table and will only play again on Saturday, September 4, when they host Vitória, at Germano Krüger, for the 22nd round of Serie B.

Operário-PR’s next games 👻