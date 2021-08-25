Palmeiras and Crefisa extend sponsorship contract for another three years; see values

O palm trees, Crefisa and FAM announced, this Tuesday (24), the renewal of the contract for three more seasons, until December 2024.

The values ​​were maintained for the next three years, being R$ 81 million fixed annually. In this way, the alviverde club will continue to have the largest share of sponsorship in South American football, and there is also the possibility of additional revenue as an award for achieved goals, reaching up to R$ 120 million per year.

The agreement provides for the exclusive display of the partners in the game and training uniforms of the men’s professional and base teams and the women’s team, as well as exposure in other marketing properties.

The president of Palmeiras, Mauricio Galiotte, and the president of the companies, Leila Pereira, who is the candidate of the situation in the election scheduled for November, celebrated the extension of the link.

Maurício Galiotte and Leila Pereira, presidents of Palmeiras and Crefisa Fabio Menotti/ Palmeiras

”It’s a winning partnership, which contributes a lot to our sporting and institutional success, further strengthening our shirt and our club. The Palmeiras family is very happy, it’s been three more years with Crefisa and FAM. The biggest sponsorship in the history of the club, and also of Brazilian football, will continue with us, and make history. We will remain strong and competitive,” said Galiotte.

”I am completely happy. Palmeiras is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is a great honor to be part of this family and help to be part of this winning story”, celebrated Leila.

With the new contract, Crefisa will become the longest-lasting master sponsorship in the history of Palmeiras, with a total of ten consecutive years, surpassing just over eight years with Parmalat, between 1992 and 2000.

The company has been a partner of the club since 2015 and already has six titles: Brazil’s Cup (2015 and 2020), Brazilian championship (2016 and 2018), Paulista championship (2020) and the Libertadores Conmebol (2020).