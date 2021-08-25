Palmeiras makes official the renewal of sponsorship contract with Crefisa until 2024

This Tuesday, the palm trees officialized the renewal of the sponsorship contract with Crefisa and FAM for three seasons. Previously, the link between the club and the companies was valid until the end of this year.

O agreement for contract renewal was anticipated by Sports Gazette on Monday night. With the awards defined, the amount paid by Crefisa per season can reach R$ 120 million.

Even in a financial crisis scenario, due to the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic, Crefisa and FAM did not reduce the amount paid to Palmeiras. Verdão will continue to have the largest share of sponsorship in South American football.

Last Sunday, Leila Pereira, candidate for the presidency of Alviverde, gave an interview to Radio Capital and revealed that he had the intention of agreeing the renewal of the sponsorship contract between Crefisa and Palmeiras before the election, which will be disputed in November, avoiding debates about a possible conflict of interests.

Crefisa has sponsored Palmeiras since 2015 and, since then, has followed the club’s sporting and financial growth. During this period, Verdão was twice champion of Brasileirão (2016 and 2018), twice champion of the Copa do Brasil (2015 and 2020), champion of Paulistão (2020) and champion of Libertadores (2020).

“This partnership between Palmeiras, Crefisa and FAM has been extremely important for everyone. It is a winning partnership that contributes a lot to our sporting and institutional success, further strengthening our shirt and our club”, commented the president Maurício Galiotte.

“The biggest sponsorship in the history of the club and Brazilian football will continue with us and make history. We will remain strong and competitive”, completed the representative.

Leila Pereira also signed the new agreement, highlighting the weight of Palmeiras’ shirt.

“Palmeiras is one of the biggest clubs in the world, with visibility that goes beyond borders. As president of the companies, I want Era Palmeiras, Crefisa and FAM to remain forever in the heart of every Palmeiras fan and in the club’s history. We are all together for the same passion”, said Leila.

“To extend the contract of the biggest partnership in Brazilian football and continue together with Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is a great satisfaction for us. It is a great honor to be part of this family and help build this winning story. Everyone knows that we are great advertisers in media, but nothing compares to the shirt of Palmeiras. I’m completely happy”, concluded.

