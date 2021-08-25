Paraíba bet wins R$1.4 million prize

the numbers of Quina contest 5640 were drawn on this Tuesday (24th) night through live broadcasting on Caixa Lotteries social networks. Check the result: 26-30-33-49-79.

Winners of Quina Contest 5640

A bet by João Pessoa, in Paraíba, hit the result of Quina Contest 5640 and won the prize of R$ 1.4 million. In the second track, of four hits, 52 tickets earned R$ 7,700.

The third band, with three hits, had 3.3 thousand bets awarded with R$ 180. In the last band, with two hits, 89,500 bets will receive R$ 3.70.

>> Results of all lotteries drawn here today

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5640 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for redemption is up to 90 calendar days from the draw of Quina Contest 5640.

next draw

The drawing for Quina contest 5641 will be held this Wednesday, August 25, from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) and the estimated prize is R$700,000. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.