Participant in the kidnapping of Patricia Abravanel is serving his sentence in freedom in São Paulo and is a ‘fan’ of Silvio Santos

Closed, shy, withdrawn. The description given by neighbors of Esdra Dutra Pinto, brother of Fernando Dutra Pinto, and also a kidnapper of Patricia Abravanel, is still the same as it was 20 years ago, when he was arrested for the crime. For four years now, he has been serving the remainder of his 30-year sentence in freedom under the open regime.

Silvio Santos’ kidnapper’s death is still a mystery; Fernando Dutra Pinto’s parents have been waiting for compensation for 20 years

Silvio Santos hostage in underwear, movie escape, backstage negotiation: 20 years since Patricia Abravanel’s kidnapping

At 41, he returned to live in the same neighborhood, Itapevi, in São Paulo, where he and his older brother planned the crime that would make them famous in Brazil. Fernando and Esdra’s parents also occupy the same two-story house they lived in when the kidnapping took place.

Esdra Dutra Pinto, brother of Fernando Dutra Pinto, participated in the kidnapping of Patricia Abravanel: he is serving time in an open regime

Manicure suspected of kidnapping Silvio Santos writes book about weapon used in crime: ‘It seems fate’

Raised in the evangelical church, Esdra had turned away from religion as a young man, but inside the prison he resumed services and today not a week goes by without stepping into a small congregation in the same neighborhood where he lives and where he also provides community services and regularly attends the gym.

Esdra Dutra Pinto, brother of Fernando Dutra Pinto, participated in the kidnapping of Patricia Abravanel and went back to church

After medical discharge, Silvio Santos continues with Covid-19’s recovery at home: ‘It’s still good,’ says the presenter’s team

Even in detention, Ezra rebuilt his life. He’s married, has a son, but tries to erase the past that left him behind bars for 16 years, not to mention the subject. In 2005, he asked for a review of his sentence, but was denied. Esdra was able to enter the open regime, because the deadline that would put him in the semi-open had already passed. While serving time, he has to go to court every month to give satisfaction for what he does out here.

Silvio Santos and Patricia Abravanel when she was released by the kidnappers Photo: Alex Silva – Diário Popular

Extra tried to contact Esdra several times, but he blocked the report on their social networks. The curious thing is that before that, it was possible to verify that a fake Silvio Santos profile is among those he follows on Instagram.