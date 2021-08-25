Partnership with Qualcomm adds another competitive advantage to Intelbras – Money Times

THE Intelbras (INTB3) gained another differential (important, by the way) when closing a collaboration agreement with Qualcomm for the development and production of the 5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE – terminal or equipment located within the customer’s premises).

THE Investments Guide welcomes the announcement, as it expands the company’s competitive advantages, creating a portfolio of diverse products and strengthening the company’s leadership in several categories.

“We believe that 5G technology is one of the main growth opportunities for the sector and for the company”, said analyst Luis Sales, in a report released this Tuesday (24).

Under the agreement, Intelbras will use the second generation Qualcomm® 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform, with the Snapdragon® X62 5G Modem-RF system and Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 6 and 6E solutions, for the production of the 5G.

According to the company, the initiative is intended to meet the demand of operators and internet providers in Brazil. The project also comes at an opportune time, as the auction of frequencies for 5G in Brazil is approaching, increasing the need to develop an ecosystem of 5G devices.

Intelbras should be the first Brazilian company to advance towards the local development of solutions based on the SDX 62, as well as the integration in the 5G global production chain.